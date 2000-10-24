Friday Governor Phil Bryant announced he will move more than $38 million dollars from the Rainy Day Fund to balance the state budget.More >>
Friday Governor Phil Bryant announced he will move more than $38 million dollars from the Rainy Day Fund to balance the state budget.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Chief Cleotha Sanders, with the Jackson Fire Department, confirms they have units on scene responding to a brush fire at the JPD firing range.More >>
Chief Cleotha Sanders, with the Jackson Fire Department, confirms they have units on scene responding to a brush fire at the JPD firing range.More >>
A former federal corrections officer's trial will begin soon as he answers to charges of accepting bribes to introduce contraband.More >>
A former federal corrections officer's trial will begin soon as he answers to charges of accepting bribes to introduce contraband.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
28-year-old Matthew Fowler pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to kidnap Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk of the First Circuit Judicial District. He was also sentenced for conspiracy to burglarize the home of Judge Funderburk and possession of a controlled substance .More >>
28-year-old Matthew Fowler pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to kidnap Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk of the First Circuit Judicial District. He was also sentenced for conspiracy to burglarize the home of Judge Funderburk and possession of a controlled substance .More >>
Rep. Steve Holland, a Plantersville Democrat, says he was only diagnosed last week. While he does well on some days, he says, there are other days where his short-term memory suffers. Holland says he knows it will get worse, but says he will try serve through 2019.More >>
Rep. Steve Holland, a Plantersville Democrat, says he was only diagnosed last week. While he does well on some days, he says, there are other days where his short-term memory suffers. Holland says he knows it will get worse, but says he will try serve through 2019.More >>
A Vicksburg teenager will appear in court Friday on a rape charge.More >>
A Vicksburg teenager will appear in court Friday on a rape charge.More >>
According to Pike County District Attorney DeWitt Bates, this case was last presented to the Grand Jury in February. They decided not to indict Russell Creason in the beating death of Shaun Wallace.More >>
According to Pike County District Attorney DeWitt Bates, this case was last presented to the Grand Jury in February. They decided not to indict Russell Creason in the beating death of Shaun Wallace.More >>
Cellphone video, involving JPD officers reportedly in a volatile confrontation with residents, is making the rounds on social media. It all began after a traffic stop on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive around 5:30 Wednesday evening. When a friend's car pulled into Melodee Thompson's driveway she said she asked police why and was told to get back. Minutes later an encounter between Jackson Police officers and Thompson's sons were streaming live on Facebook. That dramatic video was posted b...More >>
Cellphone video, involving JPD officers reportedly in a volatile confrontation with residents, is making the rounds on social media. It all began after a traffic stop on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive around 5:30 Wednesday evening.More >>
Mike Prestage, a candidate for Pearl mayor was arrested Thursday, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog. Some people are outraged; others mostly confused.More >>
Mike Prestage, a candidate for Pearl mayor was arrested Thursday, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog. Some people are outraged; others mostly confused.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
A front will move through Friday night and increase the threat of severe weather after midnight through late Saturday afternoon.More >>
A front will move through Friday night and increase the threat of severe weather after midnight through late Saturday afternoon.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Charles Milford Webb of Booneville.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Charles Milford Webb of Booneville.More >>
Some of the worst streets for potholes and sinkholes in Jackson are getting a makeover.More >>
Some of the worst streets for potholes and sinkholes in Jackson are getting a makeover.More >>
Thursday night Mayor Tony Yarber, Robert Graham, John Horhn, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Ronnie Crudup, Jr. took questions from voters.More >>
Thursday night Mayor Tony Yarber, Robert Graham, John Horhn, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Ronnie Crudup, Jr. took questions from voters.More >>
It's an attempt to create transparency between candidates and voters, under the direction of the Mississippi Ethics Commission.More >>
If signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant, Senate Bill 2689 would ban any local or state elected official from using their campaign money for personal use. This would, also, include any candidate who ran for the office and got over $200 in contributions.More >>
The coroner confirms two people were killed in a house fire in Meridian Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Mosby Road.More >>
The coroner confirms two people were killed in a house fire in Meridian Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Mosby Road.More >>
Jackson's 15th homicide victim was found Thursday morning on a dead end street, lying face down on a concrete driveway.More >>
Jackson's 15th homicide victim was found Thursday morning on a dead end street, lying face down on a concrete driveway.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Jackson police detectives say last night's armed robberies at the Family Dollar on Siwell Road and Sprint Mart on Robinson Road are connected.More >>
Jackson police detectives say last night's armed robberies at the Family Dollar on Siwell Road and Sprint Mart on Robinson Road are connected.More >>
Jackson Police say Twenty-seven-year-old Kendale Tarvin was shot to death on East Woodcrest Street. He was shot multiple times. There are at least 20 shell casings being marked at the scene.More >>
Jackson Police say Twenty-seven-year-old Kendale Tarvin was shot to death on East Woodcrest Street. He was shot multiple times. There are at least 20 shell casings being marked at the scene.More >>
Want to get a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year? It's easier than you think.More >>
Want to get a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year? It's easier than you think.More >>
WLBT is dedicated to promoting the great things going on in our communities and the many people working everyday who make us #mississippistrongMore >>
WLBT is dedicated to promoting the great things going on in our communities and the many people working everyday who make us #mississippistrongMore >>
The WLBT 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is located in a new area of Latter Rayne subdivision in Flowood..More >>
They feature so much great news content from WLBT and WDBD, video and a display that can be tailored to your preferences.More >>
They feature so much great news content from WLBT and WDBD, video and a display that can be tailored to your preferences.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>