Pearl Harbor Survivor Dies

By Bert Case

A Pearl Harbor survivor, who would have been 100 in May, was laid to rest in Ridgeland Monday.

Lieutenant Broadus Compere, who was the skipper on a yard oiler at Pearl Harbor during the December 7, 1941 Japanese attack, was a native Mississippian. He had been in the Navy for 21 years when the attack came, and retired in 1952.

Compere got a battlefield commission during the war, but had to give it up and become a Chief Petty Officer again, after the war until retirement.

His grand-nephew, Carey Hardin of Starkville, said he had been told what happened at Pearl Harbor by his uncle many times.

Hardin said, "The ship that he was commanding was off loading fuel from burning vessels in Pearl Harbor, during the attack."

Compere was one who believed President Franklin Roosevelt knew the Japanese were going to attack and let it happen to increase sentiment in this country for U.S. entry into World War Two.

Compere got full military honors at his funeral in Ridgeland. He lived in an assisted living care facility in Rankin county, and would say when he left the facility that he was "going ashore."