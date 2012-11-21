Joy Redmond remains on the cutting edge of news and has been a powerful force as WLBT’s dependable weekday morning anchor, along with Wilson Stribling. They are a great team and bring a tremendous amount of energy the morning news.

Before her move to WLBT mornings, Joy anchored the FOX 40 evening news from September 2011 to July 2014. She also now anchors the Fox 40 morning newscast.

Joy is a native Detroiter, but spent a few years as a young girl in Jackson. She's a former Chastain Warrior and St. Andrew's Episcopal Saint.

Joy's first TV news job was in Duluth Minnesota. She was a general assignment, health and feature reporter, and the weekend anchor for KQDS in Duluth.

During her stint there, Joy received two Society of Professional Journalists awards, including one for an investigative piece called "High in the Hallways" which exposed the truth about teens' misuse of prescription drugs.

Joy then moved back to Detroit and was offered a job as the weekend traffic reporter for WJBK.

Joy brings more than fifteen years of experience from both sides of the camera. She interned with WXYZ and WLNS, hosted various cable shows, and was the announcer for her church's television and radio broadcast.

Joy is a graduate of the University of Michigan- a proud Wolverine, and a fan of all her hometown sports teams. Go Pistons, Lions, Tigers, and Wings!

Joy is a member of the Junior League of Jackson, as well as a board member of Mississippi Families for Kids, a nonprofit adoption agency that focuses on placing special needs children in forever homes. Joy has also served as the Jackson Public Schools Summer Reading Program Ambassador.

Joy is an engaged member of the community serving as hostess to numerous galas, college scholarships and awards banquets, inspirational forums, and various fundraising events. She also proudly serves as the mistress of ceremony for the annual Making Strides breast cancer walk in support of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, the City of Jackson Senior Health and Wellness fair, the Tougaloo College Two Rivers Gala, and the Hinds County Human Resource Agency’s Awards and Recognition Gala. Joy also greatly enjoys serving as a mentor to young people.

Joy is a proud mom and shares a special bond with her family. When she’s not connecting with viewers, she loves to dine on the Magnolia State’s finest culinary delights as she visits local restaurants.

Joy loves fashion and her shoe collection knows no bounds.

Joy Redmond

Email | jredmond@wlbt.com

Facebook | Joy Redmond

Twitter | @JoyRedmondTV