Fire set to Rob Jay's mother's house

Sports Director Rob Jay received a call just after 5 a.m. Friday about a fire at his mother's house.

When he arrived, firefighters were on the scene at the house he grew up in, and the most disturbing part of it all is what the cause appears to be.

Investigators say it appears gasoline was poured at the front and back doors to start the fire.

"I talked to the fire investigator. He said that the fire was set at the back door and at the front door and it was done deliberately. And whoever did it wanted to make sure that nobody got out of the house," Rob said.

Rob's mother Melanie Jeuitt woke up and smelled the smoke.

"She couldn't see anything in the house and she went to the back door and she saw all the fire. She called for my brother who was also in the house and she managed to get out," Rob said.

She burned her foot while getting out of the house, but the family's just thankful she wasn't hurt any worse.

The family has asked her to move out of the house in the past out of fear of break-ins and other crimes. But they never imagined anything like this would happen.

"May be a blessing in disguise. I don't know because she definitely can't stay here no more. That's the last straw. You can't. Not when somebody's trying to kill you," Rob said.

The major damage was contained to the back door and kitchen ceiling.

