Michael Haynes

Michael has been at WLBT since 2012, serving as Meteorologist on weekday newscasts, including Noon, Midday, 4PM, 4:30, and Fox 40 News at 5:30.

Michael's meteorology career began in Greenville, Mississippi in 2009 where he served as morning meteorologist for Good Morning Mississippi on WABG-ABC 6; he was also the first meteorologist on NBC 33, a Greenville based station that began broadcasting in Spring 2011.

While in Greenville Michael gained extensive experience forecasting weather in Mississippi including winter storms and numerous severe weather outbreaks.

Michael earned a degree in business from the University of Alabama in 2004, but after 2 years in the business world he decided to pursue his lifelong passion for weather. He returned to college at Mississippi State University, where he completed the Meteorology program in 2009.

Michael is a very passionate storm chaser, with a particular interest in hurricanes. Some notable chases include Hurricanes Gustav, Ike, and Irene.

Outside of weather, Michael enjoys outdoor activities with friends and family.

He is also an avid Alabama fan. His favorite TV show is The Andy Griffith Show, and he claims that he has not only watched every episode but has most of them memorized.

Michael was born and raised in the south. He is an Alabama native and is thrilled with the opportunity to stay in the south, and to now call Mississippi