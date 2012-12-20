Last-minute holiday shopping in full swing

The clock is ticking. There are only a few days left until Christmas.

With last minute shopping in full swing, we checked to see what the holiday hot list looks like.

Over at Northpark Mall popular items include boots and bags. Other last minute ideas are perfume sets and watches.

The mall is also doing what they can to make the next few days easier on the shoppers.

"If you need help with your packages don't forget to ask. Cause we here at Northpark, you can get somebody to help you out to your car with your packages. We're happy to do that. All you have to do is stop and ask someone," said Gia Maloney, Marketing Director at Northpark Mall.



For tech-lovers on your list, Cowboy Maloney's said tablets are a popular item. And many people have gone to the stores looking for big screen televisions.



"The 60 and 70 inch are particularly strong this year. People are looking for them primarily because they're so clear the definition in them is particularly strong. And of course the prices have come down considerably from the multi-thousands of dollars into the hundreds of dollars," explained Con Maloney of Cowboy Maloney's.



If the children still want to put in a good word with the big man at his station in Northpark Mall, it will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Many stores in the area are extending hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers. Northpark Mall is open until 11 p.m Friday and Sunday. They will stay open till midnight Saturday. Christmas Eve hours are from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.



