Jackson businesswoman robbed, beaten

We're learning more about the brutal attack of a woman in Jackson earlier this week.

Jackson businesswoman and former mayoral candidate Charlotte Reeves was robbed and severely beaten outside her business Monday night.

It was about 7 p.m. when Reeves locked up her business on Clifton Street and unlocked her vehicle. Reeves said the area was exceptionally dark because the street lights were out.

"Whenever I locked my door, I turned on my car light, or unlocked it, and I hurried real fast and I had my purse like this. So when I opened my door, I heard someone coming up," explained Reeves.



The attacker grabbed her purse, which had a large amount of cash in it, and started to beat her in the face.

Reeves said she thought she would've been more prepared.

"I've always thought of what I was going to do if anything like this ever happened. It was so fast. It was so dark. You aren't able to do anything. I wasn't even able to hit the alarm on my car thing. Even if I'd had a gun it would not have done any good," Reeves said.

Investigators say the man is described as a tall, black male with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

If you know anything about this attack, call Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477. You could be eligible for a reward.

