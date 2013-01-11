Man pardoned by Governor Barbour involved in shooting

Wayne Harris, a man pardoned by Governor Haley Barbour last year, was involved in a shooting Thursday night in Calhoun City that left a man dead.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Harris received a full pardon for the sale of marijuana.

Sheriff Pollan adds that Harris had been out of jail several years when he received his pardon.



Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Wayne Harris of Slate Springs and Chris McGonagill of Calhoun City.

Coroner Rocky Kennedy says McGonagill died during surgery at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi, in Oxford during surgery.

Harris is being treated at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. His condition is unknown.

Both men were shot several times.

Randy Walker was shot by a man who was pardoned by Barbour last year. After hearing of the Calhoun County shooting, Barbour came back to his mind.



"He's got to be somewhat responsible. No he didn't pull the trigger but he made it-be made a legal weapon accessible to a felon and that's the way I see it," said Walker.

What convicted felons would do with clean slate's was a concern for many during the long legal battle that eventually took the case to the Supreme Court.



"I have a real problem with people with these pardons that their slate's as clean as mine and I've never had anything outside of a traffic ticket," explained Walker.

No charges have been filed in the Calhoun County shooting at this time.



