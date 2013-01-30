$18K, drugs seized in Hinds County bust

Deputies charged 22-year-old Emery Joseph Strange and 20-year-old William McGhee Strange with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in the possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Pearl Police Department to land a drug bust in which more than $18,000 was seized, among other illegal items.

According to HCSO Spokesperson Othor Cain, deputies, along with officers from PPD, collected two pounds of high-grade marijuana, a Remington .270 rifle, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, and $18,486 in cash.

Deputies charged 22-year-old Emery Joseph Strange and 20-year-old William McGhee Strange with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in the possession of a firearm. Strange is also currently under indictment for the sale of marijuana.

Pearl Police Chief Ben Schuler said it makes a difference to get even small amounts of drugs off the streets, especially those that are high potency.



"Not a lot of people just have the ready cash. They have to go steal things, pawn things sell things. So it affects your community as a whole. Not just from the aspect of smoking the dope but I mean, it's probably related to probably 80 percent of our other crime," said Chief Schuler.



Cain says the bust is part of a strategic plan that Sheriff Tyrone Lewis put into place with neighboring law enforcement divisions to take drug dealers and their products off the streets and make our neighborhoods safer.

"Drugs don't know no boundaries between here and Rankin county. What affects y'all, affects other parts of the state. We know that a lot of people come here to Jackson locally to buy their drugs and take them back as far away as north Mississippi and south Mississippi," explained Chief Schuler.



