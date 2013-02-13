Pearl Outlet Mall to be tourism hotspot

The Mississippi Development Authority makes incentive payments to developers working on tourism projects, and this project is slated to draw in around 700,000 people a year.

A move by the state Senate could make the outlet mall in Pearl more than just models.

"This really is a slam dunk for the state of Mississippi. You don't have anything producing there right now," said Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers.

The Senate approved a bill that would give the outlet mall sales tax incentive funds. Now city leaders are waiting to see if the House and governor also approve it.

"If it's passed, it's going to push this mall towards realization. In today's economic environment people need help to bring projects such as this size to an area," explained Mayor Rogers.

The bill added new language to the definition of a tourism project by calling the mall "cultural retail."

"We'll be really promoting the rest of the state with this mall. I think it's wonderful. It's almost a theme park for tourism," said Senator Dean Kirby, R-Pearl.

"These developers are requesting to use money that they will actually be bringing into the state. So while for the first three or four or five years, the state will be giving something to the development, after that the state gets their full share of money," said Mayor Rogers.

Rogers is calling the bill an economic development and tourism bill. Because it will translate to a major employment impact.

"In addition to the 1,500 to 1,600 new jobs, we're also going to have approximately 350 contractors out there working. So when you get close to 2,000 jobs, I mean it's a great thing for our state," predicts Rogers.

The total amount of incentive funds will be around $22 million if approved, and the mayor says it could open as soon as October.

