Roslyn Anderson is currently a reporter for WLBT.

Roslyn has been recognized by the Mississippi Associated Press for her weekend weathercast and feature reporting.

Prior to joining the WLBT News Team in 1993, she was a weather anchor/reporter with WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi. During her three and a half years at the Meridian ABC station, she received awards from the Mississippi Associated Press for Best Spot News Story and Best Newscast for her role as 10 p.m. Weathercaster.

The Columbus, Mississippi, native began her broadcasting career at WVSB-TV, now WLOV in West Point, Mississippi. She started as film director and was promoted to news and weather anchor before her departure.

Roslyn has been cited by various organizations and groups for her civic and journalistic contributions.

A graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Roslyn majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor emphasis in Public Relations. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Roslyn Anderson

Email | randerson@wlbt.com

Facebook | RoslynAndersonWLBT

Twitter | @WLBTRoslyn