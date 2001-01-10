Wilson Stribling was born and raised in Jackson. After graduating from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Ridgeland, he spent two years at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and two years at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated with a degree in marketing.

It was at Ole Miss that he got involved in television, working nearly every day at the campus station.



Wilson's first real TV job was in Sherman, Texas, where he was weekend anchor/reporter for KTEN-Channel 10. A year later, he moved north to Youngstown, Ohio, to serve as morning anchor at WKBN-Channel 27.



He returned to Jackson in January 1998, and began working as a freelance reporter at WLBT while pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at Millsaps College.

His biggest assignment came in June 1998, covering the Luke Woodham murder trials in Philadelphia and Hattiesburg for WLBT and NBC affiliates across the country. It was at the Philadelphia trial that Wilson met Jennifer Sentilles, who was serving as a field producer for another station. They were married three years later and now have three children.



Wilson traveled to Dresden, Germany, in October 2003 to get a first-hand look at the items coming to Jackson for the Glory of Baroque Dresden exhibition. He and photographer Carlos Spann produced a five-part series of reports before the exhibition's public opening. That same year, Wilson wrote and produced WLBT's hour-long 50th Anniversary Special with archival clips and interviews to celebrate and remember the station's fifty years on the air. He also produced and edited the station's half-hour special tributes to longtime weatherman Woodie Assaf and former CEO Frank Melton.



Wilson served as morning anchor from 1998 until 2009, when he moved into newsroom management as Assistant News Director. He was promoted to News Director after the retirement of longtime WLBT News Director Dennis Smith.

Wilson returned to the morning anchor desk in 2014. He anchors from 5-7 on WLBT and from 7-9 on Fox 40. He added the noon newscast on WLBT in 2015.

Wilson Stribling

