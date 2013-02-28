Canton student says he was choked by teacher

It's not unusual for Honey Ates to get calls from the school about her son Isaiah. But Friday she had ten missed calls. Even after talking to the principal, she wasn't too worried.



"Said that a teacher had put her hands on my son and I said, 'how did she do it and what happened?' He said, 'she put her hands around the collar of his shirt, grabbed him around the collar'," said Honey Ates.



Isaiah has oppositional defiant disorder or ODD and has been at the Academic Option Center's alternative school in Canton for a year now.



"You send these kids to this school because they're the quote...'bad kids'. Why don't you have people there that are able to handle them?" questioned Ates.



It wasn't until she got home that she heard and saw her son's disturbing story. He claims his contact fell out and he was trying to leave the classroom to fix it when the teacher refused to let him go.



"She grabbed me. Well, actually she grabbed my shirt, then she swung me in a chair and tried to grab my throat. She just started shaking me. I was pulling her off, trying to get her off, coming out the chair and stuff," explained Isaiah Ates.



Honey Ates took pictures of the marks on her son's neck and by the next day, scratches were more noticeable.



"I was very freaked out. For the fact that I mean, I mean, I discipline my own kids but how do you get so mad that you choke a child?" said Honey Ates.



Madison County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee released a statement saying, "There was an incident reported at Academic Option Center last Friday and it was handled in accordance with district policy."

But Ates hopes the teacher faces more consequences and is eventually charged with assault. The Canton Police Department would not release any details but said they are investigating an incident that happened at the school last Friday.

