Weather threatens Zippity Doo Dah events

Sweet Potato Queen Jill Connor Browne says a decision will be made Saturday afternoon on the Zippity Doo Dah parade, but said it will continue as scheduled if at all possible.

Saturday's other events, including the Color Me Rad 5K and children's carnival, are still on schedule. Browne said 8,000 people have registered for the sold-out 5K.

Two events were moved indoors Friday due to the threat of severe weather. The 6 p.m. Bouffants Street Dance has been moved to The Hilton on County Line Road. There are a limited number of armbands for the Bouffants. The west rear door of the Hilton will open at 5:45 p.m. for the show.

"It's hard cause you've got sponsors, you've got public, you've got a lot of people involved in everything throughout the weekend. So we do take everybody's safety into concern of course," said Jim Wilkirson of Fondren Renaissance.

"It is a little disheartening when you have to make these last minute changes but that's what we plan for,"said Cara Troiani with Southern Beverage Company.

At Thursday's press conference to kick off the weekend, the boss queen herself remained optimistic.

"I think it's clearing off actually. I think it's going to blow on out of here. I think it's going to be just fine," explained Jill Conner Browne.

Ten of the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in town this week to participate in the third annual Zippity Doo Dah parade and events. Eight of the horses will carry the famous Budweiser wagon through the parade.

The massive horses are about double the size of an average horse; weighing about 2,000 pounds. Despite their size, they're very gentle.

"They're gentle giants, they're just gentle by nature, easy going laid back, they just want to please and work," said Budweiser Horse Handler Kat Cockrell.

Raffle tickets are $5 and proceeds will benefit the Blair Batson Children's Hospital. For more information on raffle sales go online to the Zippity Doo Dah Weekend website.



