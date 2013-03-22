Pearl neighborhood braces for more storms

There was a sense of urgency Friday in Pearl's Cedar Ridge neighborhood to patch up the wounds left behind from Monday's hail storm. And everyone's watching the skies with a knot in their stomachs.



"Really anxiety kicking in. Trying to determine if it's going to be as bad as this last hail storm that came through. I already don't think my house can take anymore damage," said Erika Bowden.



The wind and rain from earlier in the day Friday put the patchwork to the test and for some residents, they say they've already found new leaks.



"It bothers me because this is the house I'm supposed to protect my family in and help do what I'm supposed to do as a man and another storm coming through, it scares the crap out of me," said Daniel Tutor.



The threat of a second storm while the neighborhood's still recovering from the first is tough for many. While others say they're prepared to see their home battered even more.



"It's not going to hold to be honest with you. These tarps and plastic's [are] not going to hold. I mean you can take a tarp and hit it when it's in mid air and you can feel the flex on it then. I mean if something's sitting down behind it when it hits, it's gonna tear," explained Donnie Jarrell.



Some say they're just sitting back and waiting.



"Not really a whole lot you can do about it. I mean, [it's an] act of God, mother nature, gonna do what they're gonna do. All you can do is just clean up and wait for the next round, you know," said Charles Welch.



Several residents are still waiting for insurance adjusters to assess Monday's damage.

