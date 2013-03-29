Water bubbling up from Byram street

Residents at the end of Willow Bay Drive in the Willow Bay subdivision in Byram are concerned about the deteriorating conditions of their street.

What started as a crack has grown into multiple cracks with water flowing out across the cul-de-sac.

"How much more are the taxpayers going to pay once it finally breaks or someone gets hurt and that's my concern. I want to see something done now," said resident Kevin Lavine.



But if Byram residents have water woes, they have to turn to Jackson who controls their water.



"I'd like to see is the citizens not get caught as a pawn in between Byram and Jackson about whose responsibility it is and finger pointing. We are customers of Jackson and citizens of Byram and under both titles we deserve better than what we've been getting," Lavine said.



Parents are worried about their kids playing near the deteriorating street for fear that it could eventually cave in.



Neighbors say they've contacted the City of Jackson multiple times. At some point they even came out and spray painted where the damage was but nothing was ever done to repair it. Now, the spray paint mark is covered up by all the water and dirt.

Standing on the cracks alone forces bubbles out of the fractured asphalt. And the weight of vehicles is starting to take its toll.



Freddie Quinn's driveway now appears to be separating from the street.



"All the mud is coming up to the top. That means it's coming out from under the bottom. So it's getting loose down there," said Quinn.



Even the drain at the end of the street is in overdrive.

The City of Jackson did not respond to our calls to see when the damage might be fixed.



