Drainage issues cause flooding in Jackson yard

Fitzgerald Houston has been calling the city of Jackson for nearly a year to get the drainage problems in his south Jackson yard fixed.

Anytime there's heavy rain, he says his yard, on Ferguson Drive, turns into what looks like a swimming pool.

"It'll take it about two days to go down and then mosquitoes and everything. I cannot sit up under my porch or in my yard cause all the mosquitoes," said Fitzgerald Houston.

Houston has seen city trucks come out but the drainage issue persists.

Now he's worried about the safety of his children because of the mosquitoes and snakes he's seen. His car often stalls out after driving through the flooded driveway.

"Crank it up and then like when I get ready to leave, it'll cut off on my going down the street cause that water got to my electronic box. Then I gotta stay on the side of the road five or ten minutes trying to crank it, crank it," said Houston.



City of Jackson spokesperson Chris Mims says crews blew the drainage inlets out on the street prior to the rainfall because it's flood-prone. He said the crews went back out today and reported that the drains are working properly.

"There's a creek in the back back there. They said they unstopped it but everything floats this way and it just sits in the road. Everything, limbs and everything," explained Houston.

The city said the creek that runs behind Ferguson Drive is filled and the city has done all they can.

