Lee says no regrets with mayoral campaign

Jonathan Lee says he doesn't have any regrets about his campaign for Jackson mayor. He was a political newcomer and is thankful for the name recognition and support he received over the past several months.

Lee supporters gathered at the Penguin Restaurant to watch results come in, but the mood dampened quickly as they realized a victory wasn't in store for Lee.

Still, the crowd applauded as Lee and his family walked in.

"We're glad it's over. You know, we're tired, but at the end of the day. You know, at the end of the day, I believe in Jackson. And you know whatever decision Jacksonians made, that's democracy. That's what it's all about. I'm proud for my city and the work doesn't stop tonight. We just roll up our sleeves and fall into place," said Jonathan Lee.

Lee hopes his campaign will serve as an example of the change that is possible in Jackson for the future.

