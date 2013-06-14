Gov. Bryant to make aerospace industry connections in Paris

Governor Phil Bryant is gearing up to say bon jour to bringing business to Mississippi. The goal of the sales pitch is to take the state's aerospace industries to new heights by way of the Paris Air Show. And the Mississippi Development Authority says there are plenty of selling points.

"You tell people about the infrastructure that we have in place, the energy legislation," said Jeff Rent of the MDA. "We also have low operating costs, tremendous cost of living."



Last year's air show in England is where Bryant made the connection that led to the recent opening of the GE Aviation facility in Ellisville. This year's schedule for the Paris Air Show is jam packed with meetings with the industry leaders. But anytime, prospective companies can find messages from leaders on the MDA web site.

"The aerospace future ahead of us is vast. Let us blaze this trail together," said Governor Bryant in an online video. "Thank you for considering Mississippi. I hope you'll come to visit us. If you do I'm confident that you'll like what you see."



Many have joined the state-wide list of aerospace-related companies. In 2010, the state created a program that gives tax incentives to aerospace companies that decide to locate in Mississippi.

"We have a lot of people that are producing extremely technical equipment and operating at these factories right now," explained Rent. "And they're discovering that our labor force is probably one of our greatest assets in the state right now."

While the state's created an aviation name for itself, it wants to offer up it's hospitality to up and coming companies, as well. Universities and community colleges are also providing research that will be applied to the industry in the future.

