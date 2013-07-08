Jessica Bowman is an award-winning reporter for WLBT/WDBD in Jackson, MS.

Jessica is no stranger to breaking news and top story coverage. The Associated Press award winning reporter has covered state corruption trials, high profile homicide investigations and extraordinary feature stories.

She started her career on the Mississippi Gulf Coast at WLOX standing on the front lines as devastating hurricanes ripped through the coastal towns. She had her hand in covering the rebuilding process post Hurricane Katrina, one of the most deadly hurricanes in the history of the United States. Jessica was boots on the ground during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest marine oil spill in the history of the of the petroleum industry.

During her years in South Mississippi Jessica was honored to be apart of the Mississippi Gulf Coast recovery from Hurricane Katrina and was honored to tell the very personal stories of South Mississippians' spirit and resilience.



Jessica is known for her community involvement with a proactive approach to gathering the news and bringing total coverage to the viewers in Central Mississippi.

The Texas native is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. During her years as a Golden Eagle she honed her skills interning in the newsroom at ABC's World News Tonight in New York.

