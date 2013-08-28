Obamacare debate causes GOP division

A new radio ad by a conservative group is targeting Sen. Thad Cochran. It's one of many that pits Republicans against Republicans.

"We're seeing a division not only in ideology, but in courage of our congressmen and senators that backs up their promises of the overtaking of our freedoms," said Mississippi Tea Party Chairman Roy Nicholson.

Nicholson says it's not just the Tea Party but a larger coalition of conservative groups versus the Republican Party.

The state Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef begs to differ about division.

"On a national level, I just got back from meeting with a lot of the folks that are supposedly involved in this big feud. And quite honestly, people are unified on the policy. What they're talking about is the strategy," explained Nosef.

But it's that difference in proposed strategies that's caused attack ads to reach the public. Some were released by a Tea Party group and call Republican leaders chickens for not defunding the program.

"The commercial is spot on because we do not see a clear plan of action by these guys to stop Obamacare," Nicholson said.

While Nosef admits the public could perceive it as a product of party division, he's not buying in.

"I believe the republican party and the tea party are on the same page. You're not going to convince me because somebody happens to run a low budget YouTube ad that the tea party is against the republican party. That's just not the case," Nosef said.

A rally will be held at the State Capitol Thursday morning at 11. It's part the nationwide "Exempt America" tour. The Tea Party Patriots will lead the event.

