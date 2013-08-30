Open carry law upheld: What now?

Law enforcement says they're having to learn the 411 on open carry before the next 911 call.

It's the law of the land. Strap on a gun and carry openly, if you want.

"This coming out to citizens, it's going to take some time for them to understand what the law is and what it's not," said Jackson Police Department's Deputy Chief Allen White.

So, what really is allowed?

"It's got to be in a holster. That's what the open carry law specifically outlines. You can't just have it in your hand walking down the street. You will be in violation, and we will take the appropriate action if we observe that," explained White.

But law enforcement says they're having to learn the 411 before the next 911 call. That's because they previously interpreted the law to mean any weapon, even partially covered, was concealed.

"We are training our officers what to look for -- what constitutes conceal weapon, what constitutes open carry, what requires a permit. We are taking those steps," said White.

Jackson police started their in-service training on open carry with the city's legal department two weeks before the high court upheld the law.

"We're actually going to really have to take a step back and listen to the nature of the call itself," White explained.

The department immediately started radio calls Thursday afternoon to announce the decision so officers would know how to enforce it.

"If we get a call from service, a man with a gun call, the officers arrive on scene and they do have it out of their holster in their hand. They really are in violation of carrying a concealed weapon at that point," said White.

As for the no firearm signs going up, police say you can be charged with trespassing if you go onto those private properties while openly carrying.

