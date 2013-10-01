Local barber looks forward to insurance opportunities

Barber Howard McBride always looked at health insurance as a luxury he never thought he'd have.

"It has always been, you know, in the back of my mind," McBride admitted.

That worry has turned to a smile that he can't seem to wipe from his face. He'll be among the first to log on and sign up for a plan in the new insurance exchange.

"So much relief. I can't say that enough," he said.

Owner of Shannons' Hair Creations in Ridgeland Monique Shannon shares that sense of relief. She's watched as co-workers worried about medical bills for years.

"To know that if someone, they call in sick, they're actually able to go to the doctor rather than try to doctor on themselves to resolve the issue. It's truly a blessing," explained Shannon.

McBride has a fiancée and two-year old twins. He says planning for their future, just got a little less stressful.

"It kinda of gives you that self empowerment back. Saying that well I want to take them here but I won't be able to afford to so let me just go to where I can afford to," said McBride.

He admits he's delayed doctor's visits in the past.

"Pretty much face an ultimatum of not being serviced or having a bill that would take you forever to pay," he said.

Healthcare.gov has been loaded down today with others like McBride ready to get insurance. But he feels like a short wait will be worth it.