Hundreds turn out for Affordable Care Jubilee

Hundreds sat down Friday for one on one Q and A's about the Affordable Care Act. The Affordable Care Jubilee was held at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

"A lot of things some people are saying, they're very confused on," said counselor Christopher Cox. "So everybody doesn't have access to go to the Internet and go to healthcare.gov and educate themselves. So they need someone to sit down and explain it."



The certified application counselors have been trained and briefed on the ins and outs of the act. Now they are taking the time to go through the details with those who qualify. Some even started sign ups on site.

"Ask the questions that I need answered and I can't do that, I can't talk to the website," said uninsured woman Mearl Williams.

Many of the stories are the same at the event.

"I've been without insurance for about a year now. After I left my job, I no longer had my policy," said Yvette King.

"I haven't had insurance for a long time and I wanted to come out here and see what my possibilities are and what kind of insurance I could get," explained Nicole Williams.

The two providers, Humana and Magnolia, set up booths with checklists of what people need to know when they talk to an agent.

A representative from the Department of Health and Human Services gave a pep talk of sorts to state and local officials before they met with constituents. Outside, under the tents, it was all about more Mississippians getting covered.

Unemployed Stacey Donaldson said, "I'm very hopeful. I'm glad that it's that time. So I'm ready to actually sign up and get going."

Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

