Slow start to enrollment for insurance exchange

The hype was high but the numbers are low for those using the insurance marketplace. In Mississippi, the number of successful enrollments stands at just 35 people.

If you take a closer look, it could be higher. Either way, there are some stumbling blocks in the sign-ups.

Hundreds of Mississippians show up for information about the Affordable Care Act at events across the state. Yet, just a fraction of those have successfully signed up in the insurance exchange.

"We do know that there are difficulties within the website," said Health Help Mississippi's Senior Coordinator, Traci Grubb. "We've been seeing individuals have issues with the website and getting enrolled."

Thirty-five people is the number Magnolia Health reported to the Insurance Commissioner Monday. Humana is the other provider in the exchange. They say they are in a quiet period during enrollment and won't release numbers.

There are facilitators around the state that can help people wondering if they qualify.

"Anything that's new is going to be confusing so there is that newness that is the confusing part to it," said Grubb. "But I think as more and more Mississippians are able to use the website successfully, that confusion is going to drop and we're going to see a lot more Mississippians enrolled."

But are they using the resources available? Organizers say the turn out for informational sessions about the affordable care act has been hit or miss at libraries in the Jackson area.

If you try to log onto the website on your own, be ready to get a "please wait" message. The process of just creating an account profile is time consuming. Make sure you have all your personal information and documents ready.

