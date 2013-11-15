Extras wanted for James Brown biopic

Hollywood is setting up shop in Mississippi. From running cables to blocking off streets, the GET ON UP production is in full swing. Casting director Tammy Smith says she'll hire nearly 3,000 extras before they call it a wrap.

"Such opportunity because this is a movie, unlike others, where we need every walk of life because it takes us through from the 1940's to the 1990's," said Smith.

She's holding another casting call in Jackson Sunday. But says the wanna-be extras travel in from all over.

"I always say you come out and play with us. We dress you up, especially in a movie like this cause it's period. We do your hair and makeup and put an outfit on you sort of make you go back in time for however many years," explained Smith.

Dunleith Historic Inn was used for filming country club scenes Wednesday and Thursday. It's already a tourist destination, but the city's ready to welcome in more.

"Hypothetically speaking, we're gonna make a lot of millions out of this. And it's naturally good for business," said Natchez Mayor Butch Brown.

The state doesn't just benefit from tourists trying to catch a glimpse at movie magic. The crews spend their money here for months. Director Tate Taylor is a native son.

"It's made it more of a hometown if you will. We've had many films made in Natchez over the years, but it's almost like we're doing it ourselves now," described Brown.

Smith agrees this won't be the last time you see the small Mississippi streets on the big screen.

"I think that it's only the beginning. I think that there have been other films here and I think this is only part of the trial of more to come, I'm sure," said Smith.

Sunday's casting call will be held from 11am-6pm at the Department of Education.

Mississippi Department of Education (Central High School building), located at 359 North West Street, Jackson, MS 39201. Those interested are asked to enter at the West Street entrance of the building.

For details, go to: http://www.tammysmithcasting.com/TSCasting/GOU_submissions.html.