I-20 drug bust nets 30 pounds of marijuana

A Long Beach, California, man is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center after sheriff's deputies discovered 30 pounds of marijuana in his pickup truck.

Deputies made the discovery Monday after the truck was stopped on I-20 between Edwards and the Warren County line.

At an afternoon news conference, Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis revealed the drugs were stored in bags and he believes the drugs were a part of a high tech operation.

Police arrested 36-year-old Cedric Quigley of Long Beach, CA.

"We can't release too much information about how this stop happened because the investigation is ongoing," said Sheriff Lewis. "He's still being questioned and it may lead to more arrests and we hope that it will."

Quigley faces one count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

No word yet on where the drugs were headed but Sheriff Lewis says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.