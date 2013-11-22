Mississippians look back on JFK Assassination

"I didn't know what else to say besides, my name is Bert Case. I'm with Governor Barnett's party and I'm very sorry about your loss,"

"I was actually riding in the car when I heard," described Calhoun. "It was just so devastating, you had to pull over."

"I knew him. I had campaigned for him in Mississippi in 1960. He was a hero of mine."

"November 22, 1963 is a day I'll never forget, " former Mississippi Governor Winter said.

Winter was in Washington, D.C. that tragic day. He was just two months from taking office as state treasurer. After lunch with Senator John Stennis, they were given the news.

Winter admits it's still tough to look back at the footage.

"I saw part of my world, maybe it was an unreal world. I saw part of my world being destroyed," he said.

On the opposite coast, was now-state Representative Credell Calhoun, in California. He was just about to enter the service.

As a young man, Calhoun had for the first time thought change was on the horizon.

"We all thought that we were going to be able to do everything that the white community had been doing all along," said Calhoun. "And when John F. Kennedy was killed, it was like you've taken all this away."

Longtime Jackson newsman Bert Case was a public information officer with the Air Force at the time. He had just returned to Jackson from D.C. When he was asked, "did you know President Kennedy had been shot?"

In disbelief, he asked for the next flight back to D.C. and got a seat with Governor Ross Barnett's entourage the next day.

"I thought when we got to Andrews Air Force Base, I'd get off the plane and go to my duty station and that'd be it," Case said.

Instead, Case ended up going to the White House to pay respects to the Kennedy family. Before he knew it, there he was in front of Robert Kennedy.

Governor Winter says the United States lost some of its innocence that day. He says it reminded the public that this is a dangerous world and we can't be certain of our public officials' safety.

