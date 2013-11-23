Families get up close with exotic animals

The rainy, cold weather didn't stop people fromcoming out to Tractor Supply in Clinton to get their hands on some exoticanimals for the Mississippi Animal Rescue League's Fall Fest.

The family friendly event is the one time per year peoplecan learn firsthand about these animals in a public setting.

Due to the rain, the event was moved inside Tractor SupplyCompany . Kids and adults of all ages got the opportunity to pet and play withparrots, lizards, snakes, groundhogs and ferrets. All the animals are fromPercy Amazing Animal Presentations. Attendees also got the chance to learnabout their habitats.

"This was just a fun event to get out, get the kids out,introduce them to different animals, we did take some donations that were giveto us but there was no real stress on adoptions or anything like that, wedidn't even bring the dogs to be adopted today," said Rick Wooton from theMississippi Animal Rescue League.

"I liked the green parrot named Joey, although he kind ofpecked my face," said Ariel Hinton of Clinton.

Donations benefited the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

