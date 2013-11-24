Frying your Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how to stay safe.

Thanksgiving is daysaway, which mean many families are going to be finalizing their dinner menusthis week.

Have you decided how you aregoing to prepare your turkey?

Deep frying a turkey has been andwill be a popular option for families. It can be quicker than baking, but thetechnique to get that bird crispy can be very dangerous.

One of our viewers, CedricMcCalister has been deep frying his turkey for the past two Thanksgivings.

"I got tired of a dry birdlike I smoked them, I put them in the oven and they always came out dry so Iwanted to try something that would add more moisture to the meat and make mythanksgiving more enjoyable for me and my family," said McCalister.

Although this technique canproduce a tastier bird, it does pose some risks.

"No matter what kind you use youalways want to make sure you have a nice flat surface preferably concrete slabif you must do it on the grass or in the dirt make sure it's free of all leavesanything that can catch fire," McCalister explained.

Reporter Annette Peagler checkedwith Home Depot in North Jackson and found which fryers are the safest.

Home Depot has three fryers forsale. Shelly Maggs, Operations Manager, says the standard fryer is the cheapestone but the least safe.

"Dropping them in tends tobe a problem with grease splatter and things of that nature and then leavingthem unattended with the open flame it can be a fire hazard," Maggs explained.

If you do go with this one, makesure to watch the temperature of the oil. If the oil is too hot, it cancatch fire by itself. Most oils should stay around 350 degrees.

The Infrared Fryer doesn'trequire oil, but it can be more expensive.

"Cooks it quicker and muchsafer," Maggs said.

However, many people are using anelectrical fire this year. Maggs says it's the most expensive, but very popularon the market and the safest. You can also control the temperature better.

"It is a higher price point,however it is going to be a multi versatile unit," explained Maggs. "It's notgas, you don't have to have the fire involved with it, you can actually set iton your counter top, but the limitation with this one, you're going to have toget a smaller bird."

McCalister is switching out hisold fryer for an electrical one, mainly because of the safety aspect.

He's also being cautious of wherehe places it.

"Not in a high traffic areayou don't want to be right in front of a door where people are coming in andout or anywhere where the kids may be playing," he explained.

Some other precautious to take –make sure your turkey is thoroughly thawed out before frying. Depending on thesize it can take 3 to 4 days to make sure a frozen bird is completely readybefore going into a deep fryer. Also make sure to accurately measure youroil. If you chose to go with a fryer that uses oil, make sure it's in an openarea, not in your garage or on a deck.

Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.