Tax refunds issued minus interest owed

The Mississippi Department of Revenue says it is aware that some tax refunds have gone out without the interest added in.

Henry Melton is one of those folks who was expecting interest with his late tax refund.

"The only interest I got was, I was interested in trying to figure out where was the interest that should've been added to it," explained Melton.

Before the end of the year, employees say they will determine who is still owed that interest money. It is only 1% per month in interest that is owed.

For example, if someone got their refund back on August 15, they should've gotten 1% interest. If the department finds they owe the interest to people, they will receive a subsequent check.

"I tell you what, I'm not going to hold my breath for it. And I'm not going to be sitting around looking for it day by day," Melton said.

In September, officials with the Department of Revenue said the majority of refunds had been issued.

"It may not be a lot of money but if it's my money and it's owed to me, I'd expect to get it," described Melton.

Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.