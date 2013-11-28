Jackson Police: Remain Vigilant on Black Friday

After the turkey, millions will be burning off calories and braving the crowds for those good shopping deals and Jackson Police stress safety.

This comes after a string of armed robberies in the TJ Maxx Parking Lot off Ridgewood in Jackson within the last week.

3 On Your Side Reporter, Annette Peagler spoke to one of the victims who was held up at gun point and says because of that experience she isn't shopping on Black Friday.

"A guy kind of help me open my door, pulled a gun and demanded my purse, I gave my purse then he wanted my cell phone and I was running and screaming for help," the victim explained.

According to Officer Colendula Green, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. on November 18th.

"There is an influx of armed robberies and just people out there trying to steal, shoplifting things if that nature around this time of the year," Officer Green said. "We will be patrolling the area in patrol cars, unmarked cars mounting unit, you have it to ensure the safety. We definitely will be out in numbers," she said.

Some tips for your safety: avoid carrying big purses, shop during the daytime and with a group, don't carry cash and use credit cards. Always be aware of your surroundings.

If you do become a victim of purse theft, report it immediately, cancel all of your cards and change your locks.

