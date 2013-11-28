'Tis the season for deer vs. car collisions

'Tis the season, for deer versus car crashes. Whether you're on a road trip or just passing through, you've probably seen a deer cross your path.
"Sometimes, no matter how good a driver you are and how careful you are, you're gonna have a deer accident. There's just so many deer that it's unavoidable," said John Mosley.
As the owner of Clinton Body Shop, Mosley is a busy man this time of year. At times, he'll have 4 or 5 people all waiting to for estimates from deer hits.
Mosley says, "everybody will be telling their deer story. Some of them will be hunters that hunted all weekend and then get a deer collision on the way home from hunting camp."
Jim Walker at the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says deer-car collisions are just something we have to live with in Mississippi.
Walker explained, "You know, we have almost as many deer as we do people."
While we crank the heat in cold weather. It's the signal for deer, to start moving.
"There's some greenery on the sides of the interstate and roads. The food sources, especially in the woods, when they're gone, deer will be more prominent along the roadways," described Walker.
There are a few ways that you can try to avoid them.
"Slow down. That's number one. Don't outrun your headlights. Have the mindset that go ahead and hit the animal. It would be better to do that than hit some oncoming traffic or roll off an embankment," said Walker.
There were more than 20,000 deer-car collisions in Mississippi this past year.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>