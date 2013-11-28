'Tis the season for deer vs. car collisions

'Tis the season, for deer versus car crashes. Whether you're on a road trip or just passing through, you've probably seen a deer cross your path.

"Sometimes, no matter how good a driver you are and how careful you are, you're gonna have a deer accident. There's just so many deer that it's unavoidable," said John Mosley.

As the owner of Clinton Body Shop, Mosley is a busy man this time of year. At times, he'll have 4 or 5 people all waiting to for estimates from deer hits.

Mosley says, "everybody will be telling their deer story. Some of them will be hunters that hunted all weekend and then get a deer collision on the way home from hunting camp."

Jim Walker at the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says deer-car collisions are just something we have to live with in Mississippi.

Walker explained, "You know, we have almost as many deer as we do people."

While we crank the heat in cold weather. It's the signal for deer, to start moving.

"There's some greenery on the sides of the interstate and roads. The food sources, especially in the woods, when they're gone, deer will be more prominent along the roadways," described Walker.

There are a few ways that you can try to avoid them.

"Slow down. That's number one. Don't outrun your headlights. Have the mindset that go ahead and hit the animal. It would be better to do that than hit some oncoming traffic or roll off an embankment," said Walker.

There were more than 20,000 deer-car collisions in Mississippi this past year.