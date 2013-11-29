Local retailers want you to shop small

Most local stores are pushing for big business Saturday. Preps are underway at small shops across the state, that want a piece of that economic pie.

Anna Nutt is hoping a slower-than-usual black Friday will translate to big business for shops like her's on Saturday.

Nutt and her husband are owners of James and Leigh. They're using what they know to advertise and "draw in" more business this holiday season.

Nutt explained, "Social media, word of mouth. Instagram is our biggest right now. Just photos of products and if you get people liking the photos, it spreads the word."

Boxes will be scattered all around Clinton on Saturday. It's one of the ways the city is hoping to encourage folks to shop small. People can spend $50 and register to win a prize package worth $500.

Nancy Allen is one of them. She said, "You can take your time and find things you wouldn't ordinarily find in the chain stores."

Treehouse Boutique is also getting ready to attract more shoppers.

"I've seen a lot of comments on Facebook. Even this morning, people saying, I'm not going out to shop big box stores. I am staying home with my family today and then I'll go out and shop locally after the fact," said Treehouse owner Jude Muse.

State director of the National Federation of Independent Business Ron Aldridge says you'll benefit from shopping local.

"They provide you better product knowledge about what they have to sell. When you walk into a big box store, they generally don't know what they're selling. Just something off a shelf," said Aldridge.

And when you pay up, the money doesn't go straight out to corporate.

"Every $100 you spend in a small business compared to one of the box stores, $73 will stay in your community if you shop in the small and independent stores, compared to $43," explained Aldridge.

If you'd like a preview, many of the local retailers are using social media to promote their small business Saturday deals.

