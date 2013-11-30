City of Lights Festival Starts in Canton

The city of Canton is all a glow for the holidays.

Saturday kicked off its annual "City of Lights" festival on Canton's historic courthouse square.

The square is decorated with more than 200,000 glittering lights. The festival includes food, carousel, and train rides, horse and buggy rides and people can also visit Canton's famous animation museums.

Amanda Beauchamp says it's the one place that has a little bit of everything for her kids.

"It's probably the most inexpensive way for them to enjoy Christmas and see that it's just not about gifts," Beauchamp explained.

Families can look forward to a number of new attractions for their kids.

"We also have Santas workshop that's new this year, and it's next door with photos with Santa, and Santa will be here at 5," said Jana Padgett, Special Events Coordinator with Canton's Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Padgett said the attractions are reasonable priced, all ranging from $2 to $5 dollars .

Ashley Miggins of Jackson doesn't mind traveling the distance so her son can enjoy it.

"In Jackson, Mississippi it's not much we can do out there for Christmas so you know we have to come to Canton and support," said Miggins.

The festival runs through December 23rd.

The lights go up at 5 p.m. each day.

