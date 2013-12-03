City pushes to fix Jackson's Water problems

We've seen water problems in the city of Jackson for years. City officials are pushing for a one percent sales tax in addition to high water rates to fix the issues.
However, some say they can't afford another water rate increase.
James Barr has been living in Byram for 20 years and he's now among 400 people in Byram, who live a mile from the Jackson line, paying high water rates. His bill is 29 percent higher than his original rate, a total of $60.
"We thought it was excessive but after doing a lot of research I found out that if you lived within a mile of the city of Jackson that it's almost like you're getting charged for sewer," Barr said. "It was running 90 dollars that was on average and it went up to $144 and so you know they don't send you any explanation or anything they just send you the bill."
His water rate increase is one tool the city of Jackson is using to generate money to reconstruct their water pipes. The other is one percent sales tax, voters will decide in January.
"We have about 112 miles of old cast iron pipe in the downtown area, it's concentrated there primarily," said Mauricka McKenzie, a water resource engineer with Neel Schaffer. "There's a lot of old pipe, old cast iron pipe and when this pipe was put in place it didn't have a liner in it and the water over a period of 100 years have attacked the pipe and caused a lot of rustling and the pipe is aged and has gotten brittle"
Engineers say the reason why it's probably taken the city so long to fix is because of the cost.
"There's a lot of things that are in the ground that we don't see that we also have to consider when we placing the water pipe and this can cause the cost to increase when you're dealing with coordinating with different utility companies just to get down to the water," said McKenzie.
Jackson's Mayor, Chokwe Lumumba and the city's public works staff are hosting town hall style meeting to explain the problems and to encourage people to vote for it.
City officials plan to host more of these meetings in the future.
Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>