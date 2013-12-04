Board Approves Clinton Police Department New Beat System

Tuesday night, Clinton's Board of Alderman unanimously approved the city's police department new beat system that will ultimately enhance police presence throughout the city.

Currently, there is a beat system in place but this new system will allow officers to cover a broader area. Here is how it works. Officers will now work primarily out of four new locations for their day to day business.

The four locations are Sumner Hill Junior High School, Fire Station #2 on Old Vicksburg Road, Clinton's Public Works Complex on Springridge and another soon to be determined location on Highway 80.

Chief Micheal Warren says crime is currently down in the city. They've seen less burglaries, theft reports and traffic accidents. This new system, he says, will improve operations even more.

"We've established an office or selected an office in each beat so the officer will be able to go there and do their report, make phone calls things like that, just eliminates their time up here and keeps them out on their beats more," Chief Warren said.

People who live in Clinton are excited for the new system.

"I think it's a good addition I honestly, like I said its very, very quiet here, been here for three years and I've had no one get robbed or anything like that so they are already doing a great job so like I said anything that's going to make them better I'm all for it," said Quentin Davis.

Board members were concerned about costs, but because the locations already offices in them, no costs are involved.

The changes are expected after January 1.