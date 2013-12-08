Classmates: Death of Jackson teen could have been avoided

We are still learning more information about the shooting death of Destinee Ford. Some of her classmates believe the entire situation could have been avoided.

Family and friends of Destinee held a vigil Saturday night in her memory.

At the vigil classmates of Destinee said if Jackson Public School bus drivers had not been on strike, Destinee would have been on her regular bus and not caught in the crossfire.

Destinee's friends and classmates say the fight was a result of conflict between two groups of students that started on Facebook.

We spoke to several Wingfield High School students at the vigil and they said teachers were also aware of the conflict.

Destinee was among a crowd of students when a fight erupted Dec. 5, in gunfire at the intersection of Anna Lisa Lane and Castle Hill Drive.

Destinee's friends were told by school officials they had to be off campus by a certain time;however, because of the bus strike many kids gathered off campus with nothing to do.

"If the bus drivers would have never went on strike she would have been on the bus and she would still be alive. So it has a lot of factors. They just can't blame the person who did it. Because if the school would have took the time and put their perspectives in it, she would still be here with us," said Shelalah Barnes, a friend of Destinee.

Calls and emails made to Jackson Public Schools' Public and Media Relations Executive Director, Sherwin Johnson were not immediately returned.

