JPS Bus Drivers to Meet with Officials Tuesday

Tuesday could be the end of a nearly week long strike for Jackson Public School bus drivers.

Monday night about 150 people including bus drivers and concerned parents met at New Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church raising concerns on why an agreement still hasn't been made.

Most of the parents have overall understood the drivers' demands.

"Even though it has been a sacrifice for them to get their kids back and forth to school they've encouraged us to stand until a resolution has come," said Janice Brown, Transportation North Bus Driver.

Bus drivers and parents hope that resolution will come soon.

"My daughter rides two different buses to school and from home every day so yes it's affecting me because I have to get up in the morning try to make it to school try to get here," said Mary Pickering and parents and JPS Bus Driver.

"Hopefully they'll do the right thing even if it causes me to have to raise my taxes these are my precious cargo, my children and I'm willing to pay that price and take that sacrifice," said Bill Hunt, a JPS parent.

The drivers are asking for a $100 per day pay increase. They haven't seen a salary hike since 2004.

"We're prayful that tomorrow when we meet with the superintendent they will have a resolution to go back to work," said Brown.

The meetings are at 10:00 a.m. at Transportation South Yard and 10:45 a.m. at Transportation North Yard.