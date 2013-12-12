Common Core forum calls for review of standards

Common Core critics don't think the standards can live up to the promises. They say it's not the solution to Mississippi's education problems.

"Sure Mississippi standards needed some work," said State Senator MIchael Watson. "None of us are saying we don't need to improve our standards. We do. But the right way about that is state control. States competing with other states."

The Mississippi Faith and Freedom Coalition is calling for a review before it gets fully implemented in 2014. They called in national education experts that admit it's harder to stop once the process is started, but say it's worth it.

"If you continue going down the yellow brick road, it will cost you a lot more and you will lose a lot of freedom as well as the academic quality,"explained education advocate Dr. Sandra Stotsky.

Similar common core whistle blowers are showing up across the country, saying there's a common thread.

"Common Core came in Mississippi, like in other states, in the dark of night.no one knew they were coming in," described Emmett McGroarty, executive director of the Preserve Innocence Project.

Sen. Watson was a member of the Senate education committee in 2010 when the state adopted Common Core. He says it happened after the session and they never got the chance to question it.

"That's why you didn't hear anything from us back then is because we didn't know about it," said Watson.

Common Core's central benchmarks are with math and English language arts. Critics say educators should have the chance to tailor the standards to the needs of the students.

