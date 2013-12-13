Christmas Comes Early for 30 Less Fortunate Kids

The annual program sponsored by the Jackson Metro Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, and Y101 provides kids with a special trip to the North Pole and Santa's Workshop.

Organizers say most of these kids wouldn't have a Christmas if it wasn't for this event.

More than 30 less fortunate kids will now have a Christmas to remember thanks to the 8th annual Flight to the North Pole program.

The kids first toured a historic C-17 plane, then pair up with elves (local volunteers) that help them shop.

"Each one will get a bike, with a helmet and they will each get several gifts, a set of clothing and some shoes and a jacket, so it's not elaborate but it's something that will make their Christmas very Merry," Captain Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army.

Gifts weren't the only things the kids received. Some enjoyed face painting, games and even took their picture with Santa.

"It feels great to see the children it really makes you feel the real reason of Christmas and giving back I feel this has been full circle for me so I'm so happy to be here," said Jacqueline Moore, a volunteer.

Volunteers through local companies like the Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard and Y101 say seeing the kid's face lit up is the biggest reward.

"It's such a good feeling because that's what's Christmas is its making things happen that wouldn't happen otherwise," said Emily Winstead.

"Without this program they will not and the magical moment is when that ramp goes down and the elves come up and love on those children. This is something I think is life changing for these children because they will remember this the rest of their lives," said Captain Chapman.