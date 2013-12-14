Homeowner: Police raided the wrong home

A west Jackson homeowner is still looking for answers as to why police swarmed her home, guns drawn, looking for a man she's never met.

Mekeba Collins is still shaken up because she had her 2-year old at home at the time. The incident happened last Tuesday around 9:00 a.m.

Officers were looking for a man by the name of Marcus Thompson, but Collins, who had been living at the home for four years had never heard of him.

"I was terrified. I didn't know what to think. The only thing I knew when I seen the guns at the door was I didn't break any law what's going on," Collins explained.

Collins said she saw Jackson Police cruisers.

Officer Colendula Green, JPD Spokesman, is working to find out if Jackson Police officers responded to the home.

Officer Green also said usually with raids, the US Marshals Task Force responds.

Collins was told her address matched the last known address for Thompson. Collins said it was the wrong address.

Our calls to the US Marshals office were not immediately returned.

"I don't understand how they got my address and my thing is I feel like they have to come up with a better system than what they have, before they let somebody out on bail or parole they need to check these addresses," Collins explained.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Earlier this month, the US Marshals Task Force served a search warrant at a South Jackson home, looking for a suspect who was not there.

That incident ended in gunfire.

"What if I had reacted differently, would they have shot me," Collins explained.

Collins is now looking for an explanation as to why police came to her house and a formal apology from Jackson Police.

