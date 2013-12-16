Deck the Trails 2013 kicks off in Clinton

Christmas is less than two weeks away and the Clinton Community Nature Center has something for the entire family.

Deck the Trails 2013 kicked off and runs until December 23rd.

"It's a continuously running choreographed music lights down in our amphitheater, actually it's a 3-5 minute walk back into the woods through illuminated trails," said Joshua Welch, board member with the Clinton Community Nature Center.

This is the first year for this type of holiday celebration in Clinton. The idea came from Greg Ingram of Clinton who has seen shows like this all over the country and wanted to bring one to Clinton.

"I've always been interested in that so we purchased the equipment and put up 20 thousand light here over the course of a the price hall and the ample theater and programmed the shows and we have five songs that runs about 22 minutes," said Ingram.

Organizers started planning the show the first week of November and have been busy ever since.

"We've had a fabulous wonderful time, to see the families come in, bring the kids to see the excitement from the kids faces first when they see Santa Clause also when they leave the light show everybody's having just a fabulous time out here," said Welch.

The show has so far been a hit with kids and adults and has drawn people from all over the Capitol City.

"It is just an amazing experience just seeing everything, family and friends can come down and just have a great time," said Lauren Welch of Clinton.

"It's nice to bring the little ones out here and enjoy something like this and we've enjoyed it," said Nick Rowell of Pearl.

Admission is $2. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.