Jackson potholes result in $462 auto repair bill

A Northeast Jackson woman is trying to get help from the city of Jackson after having to pay for damages to her car caused by potholes.

She says the roads have been in horrible shape in the 51 years she's lived here.

Thelma Mallard contacted us, Monday, after the incident happened. She was taking her granddaughter to school on Brooks Avenue when she ran through two potholes. They caused significant damage to Mallard's car. Her axle was completely broken.

Mallard called the Mayor's office and officials encouraged her to file a claim. But with a couple weeks away from Christmas having to foot a $462 bill is stressful.

"He told me $462 dollars, I was like….but what do you do you have to pay it and pray that you get reimbursed for the money that you spend out so I had to pay it because I need my car that's the only means of transportation I have," Mallard explained. "All of these years that I've lived here, I don't understand why the streets and stuff have not been kept up. Is ridiculous that we have to drive down the street and dodge pot holes here in the city of Jackson and I've been to other cities and other states their streets look perfect, no potholes no nothing, our streets in Jackson are horrible."

Peagler called a representative for the City of Jackson. He says the 1 percent sales tax will help generate money for road projects. The community will vote on that tax January 14th.

