Homeless seek shelter from severe weather

Heavy winds, rains and storms hit parts of the Capitol City Saturday and the severe weather is causing local homeless shelters to reach capacity.

Gateway Men's Shelter on Gallatin says during emergency nights they always extend their capacity and add more cots for those needed. The shelter's assistant manager, Sammie Payne says she never turns anyone down.

On a normal night, the shelter houses about 40 men, they usually hit capacity daily.

"Anytime there is an emergency night with the weather or cold weather or heavy rainy weather our capacity always increases," said Payne. We have a limited amount of bed space but on emergency nights, cold weather, and bad weather like tonight we extend our capacity that we have by 25 cots."

The heavy winds knocked down trees and power lines. Payne says he's happy to open his doors to those needed so those out in these dangerous conditions can stay safe.

"We always have a doors open have our doors open in an extended hours to accommodate anyone who get caught out in the weather and will like to get some accommodations," Payne explained.

The shelter is open daily from men from 2:30 p.m. until the next morning. They serve the men dinner and also offer Chapel services at 6:30 p.m.