Salvation Army bell ringer inspires others this holiday season

It's the season of giving and one Salvation Army worker is doing it in her own special way.

Every day for the past month, Angela Dawson rings the bell outside of the Ridgeland Walgreens.

Her dancing and singing help spread holiday cheer, but you might find it surprising how she keeps her positive attitude.

Dawson makes $8 an hour. She's a single mother of 11, and doesn't have enough money to buy gifts for her kids this Christmas, but she doesn't complain because she said her faith in God gets her through her daily life.

"It's about helping others by showing people you love them and you care and by giving," Dawson said. "My kids may not have nothing but I guess what they got the glory of God and that means a whole lot to my kids and me too."

Dawson is inspiring people daily through her bell ringing. She's already become a sensation on Facebook.

"I'm blessed, I'm blessed, I can't complain, I can't complain about nothing, God gets me to work everyday and brings me home, I'm blessed, Dawson said.

On Tuesday, she will be out in front of the Walgreens on Lake Harbor Drive from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

She says she would love for you to come and say hi and even dance and sing along with her.

