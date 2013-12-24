Homeless shelter needs donations this holiday season

The bitter cold is coming into our region in the next 24 hours and a local homeless shelter needs donations.

When the temperatures hit below 32 degrees Stewpot's Opportunity Center which is typically a day shelter allows those who are homeless stay a little bit longer to keep out from the cold.

The shelter is normally open from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. but because Tuesday night will be a frigid one and the next couple of days, they will be open for 24 hours all week. The shelter is typically used for an overflow to Gateway and Billy Brumfield which usually hits capacity.

Because of the extra numbers, the center needs donations like thermals, hats, gloves and coats for the 650 people it serves daily.

"They can stay in the heat with us as long as they can but there are places they have to go and get to lunch and those type of things so any donations of any warm items, hygiene items for showers and baths, those things are greatly appreciated," said Heather Ivery, Stewpot Director of Business Administration. "This is a time of year when people want to give, they remember that people are in need and it's a great time for us, it really helps us make it through the next several months."

To donate you can call their facility at 601-949-3550.