Few choices for Christmas Day shoppers

Those last minute holiday shoppers had few stores to choose from this Christmas. Our news crews only found two places open this holiday. The stores opened were Walgreens and CVS.

"We tried different places, but every place was closed only Walgreens was open," said Theresa Hughes, from Jackson.

For the most part, we found shoppers getting last minute items for dinner.

"I am out picking up some stuff so everything taste right some pecans you know what I'm saying," said Danny Ayers.

However, there were a few taking advantage of the discounts.

"See if there are any sales out there. A lot of times they run that stuff half price; paper, bows things like that I can use for next year," said Linda Todd

People were just relieved to see some places kept their doors opened this holiday.

"It was good, yeah," said Carrie Raymondo, "We got everything and my sister got what she wanted and I'm trying to put it over there so it won't slide everywhere."

But even more deals should be out there Thursday. The day after Christmas is always a huge shopping day, mainly because of those after Christmas deals and Christmas returns.

Copyright 2013 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.