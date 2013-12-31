Families make business off firework booms

The Hale family is making a business off booms. The first spark came with Jane Hale's parents and a small roadside stand in Missouri. When her kids were born, she needed to up the income. Her mom made a suggestion.

"Why don't you take this and make you some spending money selling fireworks? So we did and as it got larger my husband came in and we started getting bigger," remembered Jane Hale.

Hale Fireworks has now set up shop in more than 20 states. They're headquartered in Buffalo, Missouri. Jane's son Mitch is a partner now and spends a lot of time in Mississippi.

"It's been a different lifestyle. Travel the roads a lot and stay in a different place and sleep in a truck every now and then or sleep in a trailer or wherever," Mitch Hale explained.

Campers with out of state tags are a common site outside the various locations. You're likely to find more family ties if you ask around inside the stores. Kyle Howell's family got in the biz in the early 90's.

"As a kid, I was a pyro so I really wanted to get into fireworks," Howell said.

Not all the spots are tents like before.

"It keeps the fireworks a lot drier and it's a lot safer as far as like we can post no smoking signs," Howell described.

Hale Fireworks has ten indoor spots in Mississippi but 45 total. In between firework holidays, some workers sale seasonal items like pumpkins and Christmas trees.