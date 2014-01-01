Liquor law change helps restaurants in Brandon on NYE

Restaurant goers in Brandon were finally able to bring in the New Year with a cocktail thanks to the passing on the a law late August.

Restaurants can now sell liquor by the glass in Brandon. Applebees off Highway 80 was the first restaurant to take advantage of the extra revenue. Many people are excited about the change especially on New Year's Eve.

"It's a very good decision because the additional tax that they are earning from restaurant sells goes to our parks and recreation facilities here in Brandon," said Steve Stokes of Brandon.

However, not every restaurant is on board. El Patrillos will soon make the change and the manager is looking forward to the extra revenue. Right now the restaurant only sells domestic beers.

"We're actually excited about being able to sell liquor make changes in our menu in our place selling margaritas," said Javier Quiroz, manager of El Patrillos.

City officials say it will definitely help out with the Brandon's debt. Last August, Mayor Lee says for the past two years it has been barrowing from its own enterprise fund to bridge the gap.

Quiroz says he wish his restaurant got all the proper permits before the New Year but he is excited for the future.

"Everybody is going to increase sales, it's going to be more tax revenue, more people around, more businesses will come to Town so I think it was a good time to change," he said.

